SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 87.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,377,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,527,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,777,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,671 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,000,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,687,000 after purchasing an additional 644,386 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,757,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,309,000 after purchasing an additional 386,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,830,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,982,000 after acquiring an additional 641,659 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $89.98 on Monday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.22 and a 1 year high of $105.60. The company has a market capitalization of $46.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.70.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target (up from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.60.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.