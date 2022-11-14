SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,748 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 2.6% of SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $5,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAE opened at $21.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.56. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $19.43 and a 12 month high of $28.31.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.