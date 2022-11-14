Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SLB. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.47.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $54.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.68 and a 200-day moving average of $40.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Schlumberger has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $55.26.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $323,035.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,883,355. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,061,062.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $323,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,883,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,393,648 shares of company stock valued at $190,979,619. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Schlumberger

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,361,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,013,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,608 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 44.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,671,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,168,374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,121,321 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.5% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 29,555,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $931,195,000 after buying an additional 439,979 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 59.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 28,917,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,034,089,000 after buying an additional 10,761,322 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 1,413.5% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 27,916,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,153,123,000 after buying an additional 26,072,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Further Reading

