Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Short Interest Update

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRKGet Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the October 15th total of 2,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 261,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SRRK traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.85. 475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,101. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.37. The company has a quick ratio of 9.69, a current ratio of 9.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.79. Scholar Rock has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $36.43.

In other Scholar Rock news, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus purchased 33,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.03 per share, for a total transaction of $238,816.13. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,784,005 shares in the company, valued at $61,751,555.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 1,388.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000.

SRRK has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Scholar Rock from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

