Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Short Interest Update

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the October 15th total of 2,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 261,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.3 days.
Scholar Rock Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SRRK traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.85. 475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,101. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.37. The company has a quick ratio of 9.69, a current ratio of 9.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.79. Scholar Rock has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $36.43.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Scholar Rock news, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus purchased 33,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.03 per share, for a total transaction of $238,816.13. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,784,005 shares in the company, valued at $61,751,555.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SRRK has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Scholar Rock from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.
About Scholar Rock
Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.
