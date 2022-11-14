Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,189,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272,008 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 0.5% of Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $228,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,351 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,076,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26,463.4% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,704,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,625 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 34.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,728,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 73.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,564,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,724 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.23. The stock had a trading volume of 85,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,237,264. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.30. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $82.47.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.