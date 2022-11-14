Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by CNB Bank

CNB Bank trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,240 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,927,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,272,000 after acquiring an additional 319,294 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,351 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,736,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,899,000 after acquiring an additional 234,446 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,438,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,531,000 after acquiring an additional 709,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,733,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,460,000 after acquiring an additional 900,581 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.44. 91,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,237,264. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.93 and a 200 day moving average of $73.30. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $65.96 and a 52 week high of $82.47.

