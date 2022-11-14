Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) Cut to Market Perform at William Blair

Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Science 37 from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen cut their price objective on Science 37 from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Science 37 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Science 37 from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday.

Science 37 Price Performance

NASDAQ:SNCE traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.85. 223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,467. Science 37 has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $14.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Science 37

Science 37 ( NASDAQ:SNCE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.20 million. Science 37 had a negative return on equity of 72.48% and a negative net margin of 66.46%. As a group, analysts forecast that Science 37 will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNCE. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Science 37 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Science 37 during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Science 37 during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Science 37 during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Science 37 during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 58.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Science 37 Company Profile

Science 37 Holdings, Inc provides technology-based solutions to enable agile clinical trials and decentralized approaches. Its platform enables modern and digital approaches to clinical research by bringing together all parties, including the patient and trial investigators, nurses, coordinators, and sponsors to power workflows, centralize evidence generation, and harmonize data.

