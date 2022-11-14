Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Cowen from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 253.23% from the company’s current price.

SNCE has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Science 37 from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Science 37 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Science 37 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of SNCE stock opened at $0.85 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.23. Science 37 has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $14.44. The firm has a market cap of $98.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.27.

Science 37 ( NASDAQ:SNCE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.20 million. Science 37 had a negative return on equity of 72.48% and a negative net margin of 66.46%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Science 37 will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Science 37 by 29.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Science 37 by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 670,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Science 37 by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Science 37 by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 260,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Science 37 during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 58.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Science 37 Holdings, Inc provides technology-based solutions to enable agile clinical trials and decentralized approaches. Its platform enables modern and digital approaches to clinical research by bringing together all parties, including the patient and trial investigators, nurses, coordinators, and sponsors to power workflows, centralize evidence generation, and harmonize data.

