Scotiabank Boosts CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Price Target to C$4.35

CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$3.90 to C$4.35 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.70 to C$3.85 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.35.

CES Energy Solutions Stock Down 0.9 %

OTCMKTS:CESDF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.33. 26,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,805. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.94. CES Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $2.48.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

