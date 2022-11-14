Scotiabank Raises Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Price Target to C$43.00

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DFY. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday. Haywood Securities cut their price objective on shares of Definity Financial to C$39.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$39.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Definity Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$41.64.

Get Definity Financial alerts:

Definity Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

DFY stock traded up C$0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching C$36.69. The company had a trading volume of 95,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,187. Definity Financial has a 52 week low of C$26.00 and a 52 week high of C$40.95. The company has a market cap of C$4.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$39.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$35.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Definity Financial Company Profile

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It offers personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products comprising fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Definity Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definity Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.