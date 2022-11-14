Scotiabank Trims American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Target Price to C$3.75

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.21% from the stock’s current price.

HOT.UN has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.25 to C$2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.35 to C$3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Stock Performance

Shares of HOT.UN stock traded down C$0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting C$2.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,090. The company has a market cap of C$226.85 million and a PE ratio of 24.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$3.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.35. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 52 week low of C$2.72 and a 52 week high of C$4.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.66.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Company Profile

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

