Scotiabank Trims Onex (TSE:ONEX) Target Price to C$95.00

Onex (TSE:ONEX – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$105.00 to C$95.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on ONEX. CIBC reduced their price target on Onex from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Onex from C$102.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Onex from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Shares of ONEX traded up C$0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$73.67. The company had a trading volume of 83,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,547. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.29 billion and a PE ratio of 6.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Onex has a one year low of C$61.33 and a one year high of C$101.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$66.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$68.25.

About Onex

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

