SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

SeaChange International Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SEAC opened at $0.41 on Friday. SeaChange International has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $3.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SeaChange International

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAC. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in SeaChange International during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SeaChange International during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in SeaChange International during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in SeaChange International during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in SeaChange International by 689.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 337,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.11% of the company’s stock.

SeaChange International Company Profile

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. The company offers video products, including video back-office, a software platform that enables content and service providers to manage, monetize and deliver a seamless viewing experience to subscribers across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smart phones, and other IP-enabled devices; and media asset management software, which is used to receive, manage and publish video content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs and other consumer devices.

