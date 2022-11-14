Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Sold by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 65.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,646 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 31,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 6,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 334.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Sealed Air from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Sealed Air from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sealed Air from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sealed Air from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.45.

Sealed Air Stock Up 2.1 %

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

Shares of SEE opened at $50.52 on Monday. Sealed Air Co. has a 52-week low of $41.24 and a 52-week high of $70.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sealed Air news, Director Henry R. Keizer acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.25 per share, with a total value of $27,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,155.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Sealed Air news, Director Zubaid Ahmad acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.12 per share, with a total value of $50,544.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Henry R. Keizer acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.25 per share, with a total value of $27,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,155.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 3,700 shares of company stock valued at $176,579 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sealed Air Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.