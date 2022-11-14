Seiren Games Network Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $291.90 Million (SERG)

Seiren Games Network (SERG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 14th. One Seiren Games Network token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000678 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Seiren Games Network has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. Seiren Games Network has a total market cap of $291.90 million and approximately $9,274.14 worth of Seiren Games Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Seiren Games Network Profile

Seiren Games Network was first traded on March 23rd, 2022. Seiren Games Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Seiren Games Network’s official Twitter account is @official_aok21 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Seiren Games Network’s official website is serg.network.

Seiren Games Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SERG public chain is a decentralized blockchain network implemented based on AOK Network, performs as the core of the AOK Ecosystem, launched in 2018. Many things can be done through the AOK Network chain, including token assets issuing, DAPP deployment and running, stake and vote for gains, assets transferring, Etc.Seiren Games users are owners of all the gaming assets they have. All in-game characters and equipment will be in the form of NFTs, which are verifiable assets on the blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seiren Games Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seiren Games Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seiren Games Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

