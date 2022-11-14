Select Medical Holdings Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:SEM)

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the health services provider on Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th.

Select Medical has a payout ratio of 21.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Select Medical to earn $2.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.1%.

Shares of NYSE:SEM opened at $25.24 on Monday. Select Medical has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $35.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.95. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Select Medical by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,575,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $445,617,000 after buying an additional 762,219 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,859,730 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $308,505,000 after acquiring an additional 72,327 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,079,467 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $97,866,000 after acquiring an additional 266,914 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,478,832 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,478,000 after acquiring an additional 11,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,260,179 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SEM shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Select Medical from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Select Medical from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Select Medical to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

