Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Short Interest Up 16.8% in October

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,930,000 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the October 15th total of 4,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 7.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Semtech in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen cut shares of Semtech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Semtech from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Semtech to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Semtech from $90.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Semtech presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Semtech

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMTC. Comerica Bank raised its position in Semtech by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Semtech by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its position in Semtech by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 597,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,403,000 after buying an additional 90,635 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Semtech by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 58,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Semtech by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Semtech Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of SMTC traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.50. The stock had a trading volume of 299 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,390. Semtech has a 12 month low of $25.29 and a 12 month high of $94.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. Semtech had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 19.94%. The company had revenue of $209.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Semtech’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Semtech will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Further Reading

