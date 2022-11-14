Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA) Short Interest Down 25.3% in October

Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,500 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the October 15th total of 91,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on SERA. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Sera Prognostics from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sera Prognostics from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sera Prognostics in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional Trading of Sera Prognostics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SERA. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sera Prognostics by 92.3% during the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,212,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 582,086 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Sera Prognostics in the second quarter worth about $179,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sera Prognostics in the second quarter worth about $117,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in Sera Prognostics by 18.8% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 346,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 54,904 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Sera Prognostics by 225.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 50,034 shares during the period. 31.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sera Prognostics Price Performance

About Sera Prognostics

Shares of SERA remained flat at $1.44 during trading hours on Monday. 997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,108. Sera Prognostics has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $11.29. The company has a current ratio of 14.80, a quick ratio of 14.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.78.

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic singleton pregnancies.

