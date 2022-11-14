ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) is Growth Interface Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Growth Interface Management LLC reduced its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 99.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 101,500 shares during the period. ServiceNow accounts for approximately 0.2% of Growth Interface Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Growth Interface Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,295,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,074,862,000 after buying an additional 306,106 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 2.1% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,219,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,792,963,000 after buying an additional 67,385 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in ServiceNow by 18.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,207,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,786,783,000 after buying an additional 491,835 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 3.3% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,735,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,523,133,000 after buying an additional 87,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth about $1,515,281,000. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $516.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $705.00 to $553.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $497.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.26.

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 411 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.95, for a total transaction of $198,492.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,437.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 411 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.95, for a total transaction of $198,492.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,437.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 478 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.56, for a total transaction of $200,071.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,429.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,412 shares of company stock worth $9,243,615 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NOW stock traded down $11.80 on Monday, hitting $398.11. The company had a trading volume of 28,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,604. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $397.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $440.19. The stock has a market cap of $80.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 400.76, a P/E/G ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $695.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

