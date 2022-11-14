Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHJBF) Short Interest Up 41.9% in October

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHJBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,940,300 shares, a growth of 41.9% from the October 15th total of 3,480,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SHJBF remained flat at 5.60 on Monday. Shanghai Junshi Biosciences has a 52-week low of 5.60 and a 52-week high of 5.60.

Get Shanghai Junshi Biosciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Shanghai Junshi Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Company Profile

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs in the therapeutic areas of oncology, metabolic, autoimmune, neurologic, and infectious diseases in the People's Republic of China. The company offers JS001, a recombinant humanized anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody under the trade name of TUOYI for the indication of melanoma, mucosal melanoma, soft tissue sarcoma, nasopharyngeal carcinoma, urothelial carcinoma, non-small cell lung carcinoma, triple negative breast carcinoma, esophageal squamous cell carcinoma, and hepatocellular carcinoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shanghai Junshi Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.