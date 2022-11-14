Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) shares rose 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$10.98 and last traded at C$10.74. Approximately 306,639 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 255,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.00.

SCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$13.50 target price on Shawcor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. ATB Capital raised their target price on Shawcor from C$10.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Shawcor from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Shawcor from C$8.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Shawcor from C$8.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shawcor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.42.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$8.88 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$777.01 million and a PE ratio of -10.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.80.

Shawcor ( TSE:SCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$307.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$279.37 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shawcor Ltd. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Kevin Dominic Reizer sold 15,902 shares of Shawcor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.20, for a total value of C$130,466.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$99,494.76.

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

