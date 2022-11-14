Shawn Vadala Sells 800 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) CFO Shawn Vadala sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,435.08, for a total value of $1,148,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $7,031,892. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shawn Vadala also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 7th, Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,299.43, for a total value of $1,143,498.40.

NYSE:MTD traded up $18.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,483.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,912. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,065.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1,714.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,211.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,232.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.17.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.35. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 1,929.28% and a net margin of 21.48%. The firm had revenue of $985.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 250.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MTD. StockNews.com began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,357.20.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

