Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Short Interest Down 24.8% in October

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, a decline of 24.8% from the October 15th total of 45,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 385,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Trading Up 5.7 %

OTCMKTS:SHECY traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,493. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a 12-month low of $24.34 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $51.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.06.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 26.29%. Analysts predict that Shin-Etsu Chemical will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shin-Etsu Chemical

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the polyvinyl chloride (PVC)/chlor-alkali, semiconductor silicon, silicones, electronics and functional materials, specialty chemicals, processing, and trading and specialized businesses worldwide. The company operates through Infrastructure Materials; Electronics Materials; Functional Materials; and Processing and Specialized Services segments.

