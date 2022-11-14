Shop Apotheke (OTC:SHPPF) PT Lowered to €90.00

Shop Apotheke (OTC:SHPPF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from €95.00 ($95.00) to €90.00 ($90.00) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Shop Apotheke Price Performance
Shares of SHPPF opened at 51.85 on Monday. Shop Apotheke has a 12-month low of 43.15 and a 12-month high of 62.45.
About Shop Apotheke
