Short Interest in Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI) Rises By 27.6%

Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 937,900 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the October 15th total of 735,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Aadi Bioscience Stock Up 0.5 %

AADI stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.52. The stock had a trading volume of 420 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,014. Aadi Bioscience has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $32.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.47.

Get Aadi Bioscience alerts:

Institutional Trading of Aadi Bioscience

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AADI. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC purchased a new stake in Aadi Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,932,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Aadi Bioscience by 156.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 542,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,678,000 after acquiring an additional 330,513 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 535,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after purchasing an additional 224,178 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 412,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 203,975 shares during the period. Finally, Eversept Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth $2,559,000. 63.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aadi Bioscience

Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug candidate, FYARRO is a form of sirolimus bound to albumin. Aadi is evaluating FYARRO in cancers with known mTOR pathway activation, including tumor agnostic indications targeting specific genomic alterations that activate the mTOR pathway.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aadi Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aadi Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.