Short Interest in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:DWMC) Decreases By 54.1%

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:DWMC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 54.1% from the October 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DWMC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.08. The stock had a trading volume of 296 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $28.07 and a 1-year high of $42.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF by 290.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Willner & Heller LLC purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF by 5,481.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 96,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 94,880 shares during the last quarter.

