Short Interest in Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAX) Increases By 50.0%

Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the October 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Alset Capital Acquisition Price Performance
Shares of ACAX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.90. 4,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,111. Alset Capital Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.89.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alset Capital Acquisition
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alset Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alset Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $247,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alset Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $326,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Alset Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $394,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alset Capital Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.
About Alset Capital Acquisition
Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying businesses in the real estate industry, including construction, homebuilding, real estate owners and operators, arrangers of financing, insurance, and other services for real estate, as well as businesses and technologies targeting the real estate space.
