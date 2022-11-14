Short Interest in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB) Declines By 17.9%

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the October 15th total of 59,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altimeter Growth Corp. 2

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGCB. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 by 1,440.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 616,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 576,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the first quarter valued at about $334,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 by 2.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,562,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,167,000 after purchasing an additional 62,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 alerts:

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AGCB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.99. 595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,459. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $10.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.88.

About Altimeter Growth Corp. 2

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.