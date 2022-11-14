Short Interest in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Decreases By 18.0%

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 683,900 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the October 15th total of 833,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Activity at AppFolio

In related news, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 3,626 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total transaction of $394,291.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 13,072 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.24, for a total value of $1,310,337.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,397 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,858,515.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,045 shares of company stock worth $3,506,523. 22.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppFolio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPF. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in AppFolio by 206.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in AppFolio during the first quarter worth $39,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AppFolio during the second quarter worth $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in AppFolio by 43.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AppFolio by 115.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APPF traded down $3.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $116.44. The stock had a trading volume of 79,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,107. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -83.71 and a beta of 1.03. AppFolio has a 1-year low of $79.92 and a 1-year high of $130.64.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $125.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.90 million. AppFolio had a negative return on equity of 17.72% and a negative net margin of 11.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that AppFolio will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APPF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered AppFolio from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on AppFolio in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on AppFolio to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on AppFolio from $143.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.75.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

Further Reading

