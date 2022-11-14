Short Interest in Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC) Grows By 16.7%

Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the October 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Authentic Equity Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in Authentic Equity Acquisition by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 140,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Authentic Equity Acquisition by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 81,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 7,919 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 508,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after buying an additional 7,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 360,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after buying an additional 7,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Authentic Equity Acquisition alerts:

Authentic Equity Acquisition Stock Performance

AEAC remained flat at $10.01 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,462. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average is $9.89. Authentic Equity Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.02.

About Authentic Equity Acquisition

Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of the consumer in North America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Authentic Equity Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Authentic Equity Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.