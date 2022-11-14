Short Interest in Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIY) Increases By 12.5%

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the October 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Stock Down 3.2 %

OTCMKTS BZQIY opened at $7.60 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.61. Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $9.36.

About Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corporation Limited provides communications services to business and private customers in Israel. It operates in four segments: Fixed-line Domestic Communication; Cellular Communication; Internet, International Communications, and NEP Services and ICT Solutions; and Multi-channel Television.

