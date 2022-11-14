Short Interest in Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG) Rises By 58.5%

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 758,600 shares, a growth of 58.5% from the October 15th total of 478,500 shares. Currently, 10.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 12,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bright Minds Biosciences Trading Up 6.7 %

NASDAQ:DRUG traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.12. The company had a trading volume of 404,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,820. Bright Minds Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $8.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.13.

Get Bright Minds Biosciences alerts:

Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Bright Minds Biosciences

About Bright Minds Biosciences

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bright Minds Biosciences stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. ( NASDAQ:DRUG Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.21% of Bright Minds Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc, a pre-clinical biosciences company, develops 5-HT (serotonin) medicines to improve the lives of patients with severe and life-altering diseases. Its portfolio of selective 5-HT receptor agonists comprises 5-HT2C, 5-HT2A, and 5-HT2C/A for the treatment of epilepsy, pain, and neuropsychiatry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Minds Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Minds Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.