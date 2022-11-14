Short Interest in Casino, Guichard-Perrachon S.A. (OTCMKTS:CGUSY) Drops By 37.2%

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon S.A. (OTCMKTS:CGUSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a drop of 37.2% from the October 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Price Performance

Shares of Casino, Guichard-Perrachon stock remained flat at $2.04 during trading on Friday. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,223. Casino, Guichard-Perrachon has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $5.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.66.

About Casino, Guichard-Perrachon

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon SA operates as a food retailer in France and internationally. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, shopping centers, and e-commerce sites, as well as convenience, discount, and cash and carry stores. It also offers private label products. In addition, the company is involved in banking, digital marketing and advertising, service station, restaurant, franchise, real estate asset management, property development and trading, rental, banking, and energy-related activities.

