Short Interest in Casino, Guichard-Perrachon S.A. (OTCMKTS:CGUSY) Drops By 37.2%

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon S.A. (OTCMKTS:CGUSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a drop of 37.2% from the October 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Price Performance
Shares of Casino, Guichard-Perrachon stock remained flat at $2.04 during trading on Friday. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,223. Casino, Guichard-Perrachon has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $5.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.66.
About Casino, Guichard-Perrachon
