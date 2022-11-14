Short Interest in China Resources Cement Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CARCY) Drops By 66.7%

China Resources Cement Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CARCY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the October 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

China Resources Cement Stock Performance

Shares of China Resources Cement stock remained flat at $12.58 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.73 and a 200 day moving average of $19.06. China Resources Cement has a 12 month low of $12.58 and a 12 month high of $28.38.

China Resources Cement Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.4072 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.44%.

About China Resources Cement

China Resources Cement Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells cement, concrete, and related products and services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company engages in the excavation of limestone; and production, sale, and distribution of cement, clinker, and concrete.

