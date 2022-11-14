Short Interest in CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) Increases By 28.3%

CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,458,400 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the October 15th total of 1,136,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 175.7 days.
CK Asset Stock Performance
CHKGF remained flat at $5.92 during trading on Monday. CK Asset has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $7.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.55.
CK Asset Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CK Asset (CHKGF)
- Is Tyson Foods Too Cheap To Ignore?
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
- S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth
Receive News & Ratings for CK Asset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CK Asset and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.