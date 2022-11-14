Short Interest in CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) Increases By 28.3%

CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,458,400 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the October 15th total of 1,136,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 175.7 days.

CK Asset Stock Performance

CHKGF remained flat at $5.92 during trading on Monday. CK Asset has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $7.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.55.

CK Asset Company Profile

CK Asset Holdings Limited operates as a property developer in Hong Kong, the Mainland, Singapore, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company is involved in the leasing of office, industrial, retail, and other properties; residential property investment and development; and pub, and hotel and serviced suite operations.

