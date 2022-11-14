Short Interest in Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (OTCMKTS:TSPCF) Rises By 18.8%

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (OTCMKTS:TSPCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,213,600 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the October 15th total of 1,863,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Cleanaway Waste Management Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TSPCF remained flat at $1.86 during trading hours on Monday. Cleanaway Waste Management has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $2.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.92.

Get Cleanaway Waste Management alerts:

About Cleanaway Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited provides waste management, industrial, and environmental services in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Solid Waste Services, Industrial & Waste Services, and Liquid Waste & Health Services. It offers commercial and industrial, municipal, and residential collection services for various types of solid waste streams, including general waste, recyclables, construction, and demolition waste, as well as medical and washroom services.

Receive News & Ratings for Cleanaway Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleanaway Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.