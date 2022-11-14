Short Interest in Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (OTCMKTS:TSPCF) Rises By 18.8%

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (OTCMKTS:TSPCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,213,600 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the October 15th total of 1,863,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Cleanaway Waste Management Price Performance
OTCMKTS:TSPCF remained flat at $1.86 during trading hours on Monday. Cleanaway Waste Management has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $2.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.92.
About Cleanaway Waste Management
