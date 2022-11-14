Short Interest in Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Decreases By 60.0%

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the October 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Cochlear Price Performance

OTCMKTS CHEOY traded up $2.58 on Friday, hitting $70.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,942. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.22. Cochlear has a 12-month low of $57.62 and a 12-month high of $88.50.

Cochlear Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a $0.4489 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Cochlear

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Cochlear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

(Get Rating)

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

