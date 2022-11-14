Short Interest in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) Decreases By 38.9%

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decline of 38.9% from the October 15th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Scott V. Fainor bought 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.35 per share, for a total transaction of $33,577.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,715. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought 4,688 shares of company stock worth $94,895 in the last quarter. 4.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Codorus Valley Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVLY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 12,591.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 51.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael grew its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 23.8% in the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 29,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. 53.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Codorus Valley Bancorp Trading Up 2.9 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on CVLY shares. TheStreet cut Codorus Valley Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised Codorus Valley Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Codorus Valley Bancorp stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.05. The company had a trading volume of 24,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.42. The firm has a market cap of $220.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.54. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.66 and a 12-month high of $24.48.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

Further Reading

