Short Interest in Coherent Corp. (NASDAQ:IIVIP) Increases By 56.3%

Coherent Corp. (NASDAQ:IIVIP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, an increase of 56.3% from the October 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Coherent Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IIVIP traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $173.85. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,934. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.24. Coherent has a 12 month low of $141.47 and a 12 month high of $305.30.

Coherent Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coherent

About Coherent

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its position in Coherent by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 10,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherent during the 3rd quarter worth $7,917,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Coherent by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 104,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,305,000 after buying an additional 21,581 shares in the last quarter.

Coherent Corp. develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

