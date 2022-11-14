Short Interest in Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Increases By 30.2%

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the October 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of CMWAY stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.71. 14,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,575. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.98. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a fifty-two week low of $58.14 and a fifty-two week high of $81.80.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.4456 per share. This represents a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s previous dividend of $1.24.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers transaction, savings, and foreign currency accounts; term deposits; personal and business loans; overdrafts; equipment finance; credit cards; international payment and trade; and private banking services, as well as home and car loans.

