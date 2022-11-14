Short Interest in Dassault Aviation Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Rises By 80.0%

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the October 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 45.0 days.

Several research firms have commented on DUAVF. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Dassault Aviation Société anonyme in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Dassault Aviation Société anonyme in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.00.

DUAVF stock traded up $3.12 on Friday, hitting $143.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108 shares, compared to its average volume of 363. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.12. Dassault Aviation Société anonyme has a 1 year low of $97.16 and a 1 year high of $183.79.

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme designs and builds military aircraft, business jets, and space systems in France, the Americas, and internationally. It offers Rafale, a multirole fighter aircraft; nEUROn, an unmanned combat air vehicle; and Falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions.

