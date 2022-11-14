Short Interest in DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Decreases By 47.5%

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,100 shares, a decline of 47.5% from the October 15th total of 101,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,912 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.25% of DiaMedica Therapeutics worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

DMAC stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.14. The company had a trading volume of 133,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,179. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.77. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $4.53. The stock has a market cap of $30.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.99.

DiaMedica Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DMAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Equities analysts expect that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase 2 REDUX trial for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase 2/3 REMEDY2 trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

