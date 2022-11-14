Short Interest in ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) Grows By 17.3%

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the October 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
ESSA Bancorp Trading Up 0.0 %
NASDAQ ESSA opened at $20.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.86 million, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.13. ESSA Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.63 and a 12 month high of $21.61.
ESSA Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ESSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on ESSA Bancorp to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ESSA Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
About ESSA Bancorp
ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.
