Short Interest in ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) Grows By 17.3%

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the October 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ESSA Bancorp Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ ESSA opened at $20.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.86 million, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.13. ESSA Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.63 and a 12 month high of $21.61.

Get ESSA Bancorp alerts:

ESSA Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 370,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after purchasing an additional 46,846 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 29,088 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 11,575 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 18,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

ESSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on ESSA Bancorp to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ESSA Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About ESSA Bancorp

(Get Rating)

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.