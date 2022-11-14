Short Interest in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Expands By 40.6%

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, an increase of 40.6% from the October 15th total of 1,700,000 shares. Currently, 11.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 210,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ESTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Thursday, October 13th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.43.

Establishment Labs Stock Performance

ESTA stock traded up $4.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.08. The company had a trading volume of 285,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,139. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.32 and a beta of 1.07. Establishment Labs has a one year low of $44.03 and a one year high of $93.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs ( NASDAQ:ESTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.27). Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 49.50% and a negative return on equity of 159.42%. The company had revenue of $38.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 1.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 3.9% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 39.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 1.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 10.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

