Short Interest in FAST Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FZT) Grows By 30.1%

FAST Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FZT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the October 15th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FAST Acquisition Corp. II

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FZT. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in FAST Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth $7,320,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in FAST Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth $4,630,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in FAST Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth $1,445,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. grew its stake in FAST Acquisition Corp. II by 401.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 150,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 120,516 shares during the period. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in FAST Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $614,000. 67.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FAST Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FZT traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.89. 1,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,628. FAST Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $9.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.81.

About FAST Acquisition Corp. II

FAST Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. In addition, It intends to focus on the restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

