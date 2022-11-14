Short Interest in Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Rises By 59.7%

Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 953,400 shares, an increase of 59.7% from the October 15th total of 597,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 134.3 days.

Fibra Terrafina Stock Performance

Shares of CBAOF remained flat at $1.35 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.34. Fibra Terrafina has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $1.57.

Fibra Terrafina Company Profile

Terrafina (BMV:TERRA13) is a Mexican real estate investment trust formed primarily to acquire, develop, lease and manage industrial real estate properties in Mexico. Terrafina's portfolio consists of attractive, strategically located warehouses and other light manufacturing properties throughout the Central, Bajio and Northern regions of Mexico.

