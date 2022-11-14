Short Interest in Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Rises By 59.7%

Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 953,400 shares, an increase of 59.7% from the October 15th total of 597,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 134.3 days.
Fibra Terrafina Stock Performance
Shares of CBAOF remained flat at $1.35 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.34. Fibra Terrafina has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $1.57.
Fibra Terrafina Company Profile
