Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Expands By 25.3%

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the October 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of TDIV traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.02. 108,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,823. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.58. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a 1 year low of $41.61 and a 1 year high of $64.24.
First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.269 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV)
- S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.