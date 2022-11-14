Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Expands By 25.3%

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the October 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of TDIV traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.02. 108,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,823. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.58. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a 1 year low of $41.61 and a 1 year high of $64.24.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.269 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 43.4% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 767,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,500,000 after acquiring an additional 232,389 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,651,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,326,000 after purchasing an additional 165,312 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $7,971,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 707.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 180,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,902,000 after buying an additional 158,434 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 21.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 851,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,703,000 after buying an additional 150,925 shares during the last quarter.

