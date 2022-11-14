Short Interest in Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR) Expands By 81.0%

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 81.0% from the October 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Generation Income Properties Trading Up 1.1 %
NASDAQ:GIPR traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.11. The company had a trading volume of 12,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,631. Generation Income Properties has a fifty-two week low of $4.69 and a fifty-two week high of $7.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 million and a P/E ratio of -3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 11.83 and a current ratio of 11.83.
Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.60). Generation Income Properties had a negative return on equity of 22.12% and a negative net margin of 44.54%.
Generation Income Properties Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Generation Income Properties
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Generation Income Properties stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Generation Income Properties as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.38% of the company’s stock.
About Generation Income Properties
Generation Income Properties (GIP) is a Real Estate Investment Trust based in Tampa, Florida that specializes in acquiring a diversified portfolio of high quality single tenant properties. Our portfolio consists of office, industrial and retail assets across the United States occupied by primarily investment grade credit tenants.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Generation Income Properties (GIPR)
- S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
Receive News & Ratings for Generation Income Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Income Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.