Short Interest in Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Increases By 92.6%

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,050,000 shares, a growth of 92.6% from the October 15th total of 3,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Immunic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Aegis reduced their price target on Immunic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Immunic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Immunic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunic

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMUX. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunic in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,380,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Immunic in the third quarter worth $54,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Immunic by 331.5% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 609,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 468,446 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Immunic by 402.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 55,533 shares during the period. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Immunic during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunic Stock Down 3.3 %

About Immunic

Shares of Immunic stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $1.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,697,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,702,043. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.48. Immunic has a 52-week low of $1.37 and a 52-week high of $14.50.

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

