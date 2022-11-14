Short Interest in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Expands By 57.5%

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,700 shares, an increase of 57.5% from the October 15th total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ KBWD traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,809. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.57 and a fifty-two week high of $21.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.33 and a 200-day moving average of $16.70.
Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 24th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.39%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF
