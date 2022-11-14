Short Interest in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Expands By 57.5%

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,700 shares, an increase of 57.5% from the October 15th total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ KBWD traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,809. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.57 and a fifty-two week high of $21.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.33 and a 200-day moving average of $16.70.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 24th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.39%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 146,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 12,611 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 15,331 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 20,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 139,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares during the last quarter.

